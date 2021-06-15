Relief Continues, Heat & Thunderstorm Chances Return Thursday

Cooler, But Comfortable:

Did anyone else leave their A/C units off on Monday? If you answered yes to this question, I wouldn’t be at the slightest surprised. While it was a warm afternoon with most of our local airports reaching the upper 80s, the humidity wasn’t an issue. In fact, we’re feeling the full effects of that cold frontal passage this morning, as much of the area is sitting 10° to 15° cooler compared to 24 hours ago. Overall, a comfortable day lies ahead. However, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep the sunscreen with you if you plan to be outdoors.

Relief Continues:

On the plus side, your air conditioner can remain on vacation mode as this relief from the heat and humidity continues to settle in. In fact, the next two days weather-wise will end up becoming what we typical see as we roll into the middle of June. Winds out of the northeast today, then out of the northwest on Wednesday, will help temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s.

While today features a few more clouds during the afternoon, an abundance of sunshine returns for the middle of the work week. Thankfully, you’ll be able to enjoy this dry stretch as humidity remains comfortable. While it’ll feel pleasant outside, don’t forget to have the sunscreen with you. On a scale from 1 to 11, today’s UV Index remains high at a 9, which equals a burn time of 15 minutes. Be sure to enjoy this break while it lasts, because the heat and humidity is set to ramp up as this work week comes to a close.

Thunderstorm Chances Return:

Winds are expected to take a turn to the southwest come Thursday, allowing for a much warmer air-mass to filter in. So far during the month of June, we’ve observed ten 90° days, which is a record for the first half of June. Temperatures shouldn’t have an issue reaching the 90s on Thursday, and we may may be able to squeeze in another one on Friday. Along with the late week heat comes our next weather-maker.

An approaching storm system is expected to bring much of the area some much-needed rainfall beginning Thursday night and lasting through the morning hours on Friday. In terms of severe weather, the potential is there. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the region under a Marginal Risk, level 1 of 5, for severe weather, with a higher risk over our neighboring state to the west. A friendly reminder that you should always be weather aware as severe weather can happen at any point during the year. As of this moment, it looks like damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be the main threats. However, we’ll provide you with any updates if things change over the next 24 to 48 hours.