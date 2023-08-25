It was another warm and humid day across the Stateline, as most high temperatures reached the mid-80s. However, this was not nearly as bad as it was the last few days, when we saw heat index values as high as 120°F in some spots. Heat indices today peaked in the upper 90s to the Southwest, some significant improvements from yesterday.

Humidity lingers a little bit tonight, as temperatures only fall to the mid-60s overnight. We may see an isolated shower before midnight, but things will continue to clear into the early morning.

Temperatures tomorrow only reach the upper 70s for the afternoon high, much cooler than the last few days. A few clouds will pass through the afternoon, but we will see plenty of sunshine. Humidity will continue to fall, with dew points reaching the 50s by the after afternoon.

The cooler trend sticks with us for much of the week ahead, with highs sitting near or below normal for each of the next 6 days, a welcomed sight after we were near 100° the last two days. Average high temperatures this time of year is closer to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Not only will temperatures fall, humidity will as well. Dew points fall from the 70s where they have been for a few days straight now, all the way to the 50s by tomorrow afternoon. We will get a brief tick up in dew points with our next rain chance Monday into Tuesday, but otherwise things will remain much cooler and more comfortable for the week ahead.

The cool and refreshing trend may not last too much longer, with temperatures returning to an above normal pattern for the first few days of September.

Average high temperatures in September take quite a tumble from beginning to end, with average highs still near 80° September 1st, but closer to the 70° mark will be the average by the end of the month.

In the meantime, much cooler and more comfortable weather for us, with our line rain chance coming Monday into Tuesday with a cold front, followed by high pressure and very refreshing overnight lows Tuesday and Wednesday night. Temperatures will start to tick up toward the end of next week to kick off the month of September.