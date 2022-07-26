Remaining Cool:

Yesterday was nothing short of spectacular as the drop in temperature and humidity were definitely felt across the Stateline. Highs peaked in the mid to upper 70s, making it just the fourth day this month in which we’ve failed to reach the 80° mark. Much like Monday, the rest of the work week features generally seasonable temperatures and tranquil conditions. The one hiccup so to speak comes in the form of a cold front late tonight into Wednesday.

Another dry and comfortable start greets us out the door this morning, with temperatures sitting on either side of the 60-degree mark. In a similar fashion to Monday, most of the daylight hours will be spent under a mixture of clouds and sun. With a more southerly to southwesterly tilt in our winds this afternoon, the mercury rises back into the lower 80s. Despite the climb in air temperatures, the humidity remains comfortable.

Wednesday’s Rain:

Remember that cold front I mentioned earlier in this post? By this evening, that frontal boundary will be approaching the Stateline from the northwest. As it does, a round of showers and thunderstorms will spark along it, tracking to the southeast with time.

Over the last 12-24 hours, forecast models have really backed off on our rain chances, with the heaviest rainfall occurring downstate. Still, the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in play into the mid-day hours, with drying taking place during the afternoon. Highs will once again top out in the lower 80s.

Cooling Back Down:

Behind Wednesday’s frontal passage, a slightly stronger round of cold-air convection takes place across the western Great Lakes. This will bring our high temperatures down by a few degrees for the remainder of the work week, with the likelihood of upper 70s for Friday afternoon.

Along with the cooler weather comes a stretch filled with sunshine as an area of high pressure takes over. In fact, our next rain opportunity doesn’t look to occur until the beginning of next week. So whatever we get out of tonight’s chances will more than likely be the last chance for the month of July!