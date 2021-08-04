Remaining Comfortable, Heat & Storm Chances Ramp Up in the Days to Come

Remaining Seasonable:

Following four straight days with cooler-than-average temperatures, highs ended up seasonable in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. While temperatures may have ended up a little warmer than what we had to kick off the work week, the humidity remained low making for a comfortable day for outdoor activities. Moving forward, seasonable temperatures persist. However, you will notice the humidity slowly creeping up, making it feel much different by the weekend.

Comfortable “Hump” Day:

Thankfully, this comfortable stretch sticks around for your Wednesday. Skies overnight cleared out, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 50s before sunrise. By mid-day, we should see a few of those fair-weather cumulus clouds pop up, turning skies partly cloudy for the afternoon.

Similar to yesterday, we’ll have light south-southwest wind help quickly push afternoon highs to seasonable levels, with most topping out in the low to mid 80s. Humidity remains low, so no need to turn on your air-conditioner today. Guidance brings in the tiniest of chances for a passing sprinkle or two late in the day, but much if not all of your Wednesday will remain dry. With that being said, take advantage of what comfortable humidity we have left as warmer and more humid times are just around the corner.

Gradually Warming Up:

The first of two systems looks to slide well to the north of the Stateline Thursday night into Friday morning. Along for the ride comes our next chance to see some rain, with chances continuing well into Friday. It won’t be a washout by any means, but a few scattered thunderstorms will be possible.

A second and stronger storm system looks to slide into the central and upper Great Plains by Saturday morning, helping a warm front lift to the southwest of the Stateline. Guidance this morning was much slower with this frontal boundary, lifting it north by the time we’re heading into Sunday afternoon & evening. Not only will this place us under the “warm sector of the surface low, this will also increase our thunderstorm chances.

For the most part, Saturday remains dry under a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs topping out in the upper 80s. As this storm system approaches, rain chances increase late in the day into Saturday night, with the activity remaining scattered in nature into Sunday morning. Due to the fact that we’ll have rich moisture, plenty of instability, and decent winds aloft, storm chances Sunday will bring the potential for severe weather.

We still have time for the forecast to change as we’re still a few days away from the actual event. But it’s something to keep in mind if you have any late-summer plans planned for Sunday. Highs look to further climb into the low 90s both Monday and Tuesday, with heat index values nearing the triple digit mark. It’ll be important to stay up-to-date with the forecast for both the severe weather potential over the weekend, and next week’s extreme heat.