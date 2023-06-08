Comfortable Thursday:

Wednesday was by all accounts was a perfect 10 out of 10 weather-wise. We encountered less haze and more blue sky, the humidity was extremely comfortable, and highs peaked in the upper 70s. All in all, a day in which it was highly recommended to open up the windows, allowing the A/C unit to take a much-needed breather.

Fortunately, this break can be extended into our Thursday as more of the same can be expected. Sunshine will dominate our skies in a somewhat hazy fashion from start to finish, with temperatures peaking in the upper 70s.

Forecast models keep the highest concentration of displaced wildfire smoke well to our east across portions of the Northeast and the Ohio Valley. With a shift in our winds taking place into Friday, temperatures will increase a smidge. Skies remain hazy, with highs peaking in the low 80s. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 40s tonight, then land closer to seasonable by sunrise Saturday morning (upper 50s).

Weekend Pattern Change:

By this weekend, we do a weakening trend in the ridge that is over the central U.S. This will allow our next storm system/cold front to sink down into the Great Lakes from the Canadian Prairies.

Now, models have really slowed the southward progression of this storm system, meaning that it’s more than likely we won’t see rain chances until Saturday evening. Saturday begins with plenty of sun, with clouds increasing into the afternoon. Temperature-wise, a little warmer than Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered rain chances aim to carry on into Sunday.