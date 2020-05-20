Remaining Cool Today, First 80° of 2020 Possible Over Memorial Day Weekend

Yesterday featured perfect nap weather in my opinion as skies remained cloudy over the region. This has been a pretty common theme during the month of May so far. In fact, the average cloud cover at the airport since May 1st has come to 70 percent, with only 2 days featuring 30% cloud cover or less. Although we are starting off with a good amount of cloud cover this morning, that will eventually give way to some sunshine for the rest of our Wednesday. A welcoming sight since it’s a hot minute since the Stateline has seen a good stretch of sunny weather.

The same “stubborn” low pressure system as I’ve been calling it was behind Monday and Tuesday’s cloud cover, and is also behind the cloud cover we’re seeing this morning. This “closed off” low has had nowhere to go or has had nothing to steer it since passing through the Stateline Monday morning, which has left us in the perfect spot for plenty of moisture to slide in. As the day wears on, an area of high pressure that currently resides over the Upper Midwest will track to the north of the region. This will help skies gradually clear out a bit by mid-day, allowing for some MUCH-NEEDED sunshine.

Models this morning did hint at some areas of patchy drizzle, but this should be far less widespread than what the area saw on Tuesday. Our surface winds will continue to shift to the east throughout the day, and are going to again be quite gusty at times. This cooler wind will only allow our highs to climb into the upper 60s, falling a few degrees short of our average high for time of year of 73°. With sunshine in the forecast, it is important to take necessary precautions before heading outdoors. The late-spring sun-angle has bumped up our UV index to an 8 today, so make sure to have that sunscreen on before stepping outside.

Thankfully, this warming trend will continue into both Thursday and Friday, as highs climb closer to average. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs for both days will land in the low 70s. As we head into memorial day weekend, the region will see the return of southerly to southwesterly wind flow. This will FINALLY bring 80° temperatures to the Stateline for the first time in 2020. We’ve got pretty close earlier this spring, as the airport observed a high of 78° back on April 7th. Showers and storms that move in overnight Friday look to continue into Saturday morning, before eventually tapering off by the afternoon. Depending on how long showers last Saturday will determine if we can hit the 80° or not. Current thinking is that we fall short by about a degree or two, but this will give way to highs in the low 80s for both Sunday and the Memorial Day holiday. Either way, we look to have our first 80° high since October 1st of last year.