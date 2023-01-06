It has been quite cloudy lately. But just how cloudy has it been? We have seen five days in a row with completely overcast skies, and we haven’t seen less than 50 percent cloud cover since Christmas day. This stretch followed another similar stretch the two weeks prior to Christmas. Needless to say, if you have been feeling lousy lately, feel free to blame it on the weather.

It was cloudy again today, but some clearing is on the way that will last into tomorrow. That clearing tonight helps to drop our temperatures into the teens with some chances for patchy fog overnight.

Tomorrow, we see some much-needed sunshine and that helps to bring our temperatures into the 30s for the afternoon.

High pressure to our North keeps most of the warmth and chances for precipitation to our south over the next few days. Even with the strong high to our North, we still could see a few flurries Sunday afternoon, but mainly to the South.

We have a few small chances for precipitation coming up early in the week, but major rain and snow chances hold off until after Wednesday. This is a system to watch for going into late next week.

Our warmer than normal weather hangs around a bit longer, as we see mid to upper 30s for most days in the coming week, while normal high temperatures are in the low 30s.

The warmth hangs with us a bit longer, per the Climate Prediction Center outlook showing the warmer weather toward the end of January.

The 7-Day forecast shows the warmer weather, with a few small chances for precipitation between now and mid-week, but higher chances for rain and snow come later in the week.