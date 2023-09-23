After the warmest day in almost 2 weeks with most cities in the Stateline seeing highs reach 82°, we are in for some changes once again in the coming days. Starting tonight, clouds roll back in after a sunny and warm Saturday. This keeps temperatures a bit milder, with lows only reaching the upper 50s for most. Rain will hold off until early Sunday morning.

Sunday brings the return of near-normal temperatures along with rain chances as well. High temperatures will only reach the low 70s, a change of nearly 10 degrees from the day before. Clouds will cycle through, bringing scattered rain showers into the region throughout the day.

Rain will not be heavy or widespread, with just a few scattered light to steady rain showers moving through during the day. There will be a decent amount of dry time throughout the day between showers, so it will not be a washout by any means.

Sunday’s rain chances come along a cold front associated with the low pressure near the Dakotas Saturday evening. That low pressure will slide down into the Great Lakes region early next week, bringing with it additional moisture and rain. The most widespread rain looks to come on Tuesday, but at least scattered chances persist Sunday through Wednesday.

The stalling low pressure system will keep cooler weather around in the short term, but the long term outlook from the Climate Prediction Center heavily favors warmer than normal weather for the last few days of September into the first week of October. “Normal” highs during that time are near the 70°, so expect the overall pattern to bring warmer weather than that most days.

But before we get to the warmth, there is the stretch of rainy days that continues into the middle of the week. Temperatures will be very close to normal, with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 50s most days. Ridging aloft begins to develop toward the end of next week, bringing more sunshine and highs approaching the 80-degree mark by next weekend.