We had experienced quite the gloomy and rainy weather over the last 2 weeks. For 12 days straight, we saw at least trace amounts of rain in Rockford. However, only a total of 1.6″ fell during that time. As a result, we are still running at a deficit for monthly and seasonal rainfall. The pattern completely flips this coming week, with lots of sunshine and warmth on the way!

The milder weather continues tonight, but rain chances remain negligent overnight and the next few days. Temperatures fall off sharply early in the evening tonight, but level out toward the early morning hours. Overnight lows drop toward the upper 50s with mostly clear skies and patches of fog, less dense than Friday morning.

Tomorrow will bring the first in a stretch of 80-degree days for the weekend and early next week. Highs could reach as warm as the mid-80s for some, with the highest temperatures West and Southwest of Rockford. Afternoon highs for the next 4 days will be more than 10° above normal.

The stretch of warmth is thanks to a blocking pattern in the upper levels called an “Omega Block”. This is named as such due to the shape of the upper pattern resembling the Greek letter, Omega. This is when two regions of low pressure force the jet stream North across the middle of the country, developing a ridge of high pressure featuring much warmer weather within. This pattern remains in place for multiple days in a row before our next trough breaks down the ridge and brings cooler weather by Thursday.

Highs will reach the low 80s for the next 4 days, well above normal for this time of year. Average high temperatures around October 1st are around 70°. Cooler weather is expected toward the end of the week, following a cold front and associated rain chances.