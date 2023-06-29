It was quite the busy afternoon for many people across Central Illinois Thursday, with a strong storm complex tearing through the area. Numerous reports of storm damage, hail, and even a couple tornado reports littered the area. Wind gusts reached up to 70-80 mph for some in the path of this storm!

The storm traversed the State very quickly, crossing from one end of the State to the other in a matter of a few hours. Some early morning convection in Indiana depleted the energy in the atmosphere, keeping the system from going much further.

In the Stateline, we saw only the far Northern edge from that complex of storms, which kept us warm and humid for the afternoon. The wildfire smoke has also continued to linger, leading to continued lower visibility in many spots through the afternoon and evening.

High dew points is allowing for some fog to develop overnight tonight. That paired with the lingering haze will keep visibilities on the lower end through the night. Temperatures will only fall to the mid-60s.

Visibilities improve a bit into the day tomorrow, but humidity stays a bit high. Dew points remain in the mid-60s, with temperatures in the upper 80s. Clouds will thicken back up for the afternoon, with chances for showers and storms again for the afternoon and evening.

Going forward for the weekend, this “Ring of Fire” pattern continues. The heat dome that has settled across Eastern Texas into the Southeast is helping to direct storm systems up and around that ridge, directing them toward our area. While the first complex of storms today remained much further to the South, we will see at least repeated chances for storms through the weekend.

The main areas to monitor for severe weather this weekend are close to the same areas that saw severe weather earlier today. The Storm Prediction Center outlooks are once again highlighting Central Illinois into Southern Indiana for both Friday and Saturday’s severe weather chances.

We have at least small rain and storm chances each day this weekend. A weak trough will start to cool us down a bit into Saturday and Sunday, with highs returning to the upper 80s and low 90s next week. As of now, the day with the lowest chance for rain is Tuesday, the 4th. But this will need to be monitored going forward over the next few days.