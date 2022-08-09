Recapping the Rain:

It’s been quite some time since the rain gauge located at the Rockford Airport picked up the amount of rain it saw over the last few days. In fact, Rockford’s total of 6.15″ stands now as the the highest two-day rainfall total since July of 2010, where 7.51″ came down on the 23rd-24th.

To find the most impacted areas, you would just have to take a small trip on highway 20 into Stephenson County. Areas in and around Freeport wound up with 8-12″ of rainfall, resulting in widespread and intense flooding around the Pecatonica River.

As of this morning, a Flood Warning remains in place for those that reside along the Pecatonica from Shirland all the way to Freeport. Observations taken this morning show that this portion of the river is very close to it’s crest of 15.7′, and looks to remain above flood stage over the next few days.

Meanwhile, the portion of the river in Shirland sits well below flood stage for the time being. However, flooding will likely become a concern as we inch closer to the weekend as the surplus of water flows into Winnebago County. For that, a FLOOD WARNING goes into effect for the Pecatonica River at Shirland Tuesday, and will last through early next week.

Dry Moving Forward:

High pressure sliding in behind the boundary responsible for the recent rainfall will help keep the weather dry moving forward. Aside from patchy fog potential this morning, the daylight hours remain dry under partly cloudy skies. Fairly light winds out of the northeast will limit highs to the upper 70s, landing a few degrees below early-August standards.

The dry weather sticks around for the overnight hours, with the potential for patchy fog returning for Wednesday’s morning commute. More of the same can be expected on Wednesday, with highs warming back into the lower 80s.