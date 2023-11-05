It was a beautiful November weekend with temperatures Saturday and Sunday warming into the upper 50s, to near 60 degrees. The warmth will continue for at least another few days before we see temperatures slowly drop back again by the end of the week.

Cloud cover has been on the increase for much of Sunday afternoon ahead of a warm front that’ll pass through the Stateline late Sunday night. A light sprinkle or brief shower can’t be ruled out through Monday morning, but the heaviest precipitation remains to the north.

Temperatures will briefly dip into the upper 40s Sunday evening before rising into Monday morning, likely sitting in the low to mid 50s once again.

The warm start will mean another warm afternoon with highs reaching the middle to upper 60s. It won’t be record warmth – that record for the 6th of November stands at 76 degrees set back in 2020 – but a warm day, nonetheless. Average highs should be in the low 50s.

Southerly winds will increase late Sunday night and continue into Monday. Wind gusts could reach 30-35 mph during the first half of the day Monday before easing a bit following the first, of two, cold fronts Monday afternoon. Winds will turn to the west behind the first front which will keep the initial push of colder air at bay until Monday evening. Skies will also become partly cloudy during the afternoon before clouding back over Monday night.