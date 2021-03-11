Rivers rise by the end of the week and weekend

A Flood Advisory has been issued for a portion of the Pecatonica River near Shirland until further notice. Current river stage is at 10.55ft and is forecast to rise and crest close to minor flood stage towards the end of the weekend. The current forecast has the river level rising to 11.9ft early Sunday morning. At 12ft low lying portions of the Winnebago County Fairground are inundated, as well as low lying sections of Rivers Edge Campground east of Shirland.

The Pecatonica River at Freeport has already gone into action stage with a current river stage at 12.35ft. A quick rise in river levels were noted between Tuesday and Thursday following several days of warm afternoon highs and warm overnight lows. The north branch of the Pecatonica River is also experiencing high water levels in southwest Wisconsin. The river appears to have reached peak/crest, or is coming close to it now, and is forecast to slowly decrease by the weekend.

The Rock River is also expected to rise by the weekend at Rockton, Latham Park and Byron. The Kishwaukee River is already running high and in some locations minor flooding has taken place. If you live near the river or are in a low lying spot along the river, make sure you monitor river levels through the weekend and early next week.