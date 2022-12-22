Early Road Check: The round of scattered light snow that moved in overnight has already made roads for a few of our counties either mostly or completely covered in snow. As of 4:30AM, the worst is being reported across Jo-Daviess and Ogle counties. If you HAVE to be out and about, please allow for extra extra travel time and following distance.

———————————————————————————————————-

5:30AM Update:

The latest from IDOT does show slight improvements in our roads across Rock, Winnebago, Jo-Daviess, and Ogle Counties.However, a good majority of our counties are still reporting mostly snow-covered roadways as of 5:30AM.

———————————————————————————————————-

6:30AM Update:

No updates!

———————————————————————————————————-

7:30AM Update:

Two changes as of 7:30AM. Walworth County up in southern Wisconsin is now reporting mostly-covered roads. Lee county here in northern Illinois is reporting partially-covered roads.

Continue to take extra caution, drive slowly, and keep a safe distance from other cars!