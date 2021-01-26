Rough Travel Early, Remaining Dry into Weeks End

Though the heaviest of the snow is behind us, impacts will still be felt well into our Tuesday. Gusty winds and lingering snow showers will make blowing and drifting snow a major concern for those traveling early on. Roads for the morning commute will likely be slick or snow covered thanks to snow blowing over the roadways. If you don’t have to be traveling this morning, remain warm and bundled up at home. With that being said, take extra EXTRA caution if you do.

As our winter storm pulls away, widespread light to moderate snow this morning will become much more scattered in nature by late this morning. Most models in fact show our snow chances coming to an end around 2-3PM, giving way to dry conditions for the drive home. It’ll still be a little bit breezy once the evening commute roll around, as gusts could approach 25 mph. But thankfully the winds will not be as strong compared to what’s being felt here at home this morning. Dry air being filtered in behind the departing low could help create a few breaks in the clouds late this evening. But any clearing we see will quickly fill back in by Wednesday morning, as our next system approaches.

Models track another storm system to the south of the viewing area late tomorrow morning into the early portions of the afternoon. It seems that this system is going to be south enough to where we won’t see any precipitation chances. However, a passing flurry or two cannot be ruled out. While the weather remains relatively quiet, a cooler trend arrives for the next few days. High temperatures drop into the low 20’s Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday at least turns sunny. The added sunshine may not help a ton, however. We could see single digit or even subzero wind chill values at times, especially at night.