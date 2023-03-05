Light rain has been spreading across the Stateline through the evening, with even some wintry mix North of our area. Temperatures for the afternoon made their way into the upper 40s for most, including reaching the 50° mark in Rockford! These warmer temperatures are making sure that any precipitation that will fall will come down as rain locally.

Rain becomes more widespread overnight as temperatures do not fall very far, only to the low 40s. A few rumbles of thunder remain possible, mainly between 8PM-2AM tonight. Scattered showers remain possible through early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, we are back in the 50s early in the day with the rain possible early on, but we are drier for the afternoon. Temperatures cool off quickly into the evening.

Temperatures cool off quickly Monday night, as we see highs back closer to normal and then below normal for the middle to end of the week ahead. We are looking a bit drier, but precipitation chances return late next week.

The longer-term outlook from Climate Prediction Center is favorable for below normal temperatures through much of the middle of March. Locally, that means daily high temps below the low-40s.

This could mean higher than normal snow chances in the weeks ahead, depending on how individual systems track across the country. The month of March averages nearly 5″ of snow for Rockford, so we are due for a few snow chances! However, by the end of March, our normal high temps are in the mid-50s!

In the near term, we are warm with thunder chances tonight going into early tomorrow, but the cool off comes quick as we are back in the 30s and 40s to end the week with possible snow chances next weekend.