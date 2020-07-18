Saturday Afternoon Storms Move Out – Heat Builds Back In

A cluster of thunderstorms developed over north-central Iowa and south-central Minnesota early Saturday morning, moving east and southeast into Wisconsin and Illinois. While the overall cluster of storms weakened, a few cells maintained enough strength to produce isolated wind damage across portions of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Ahead of the storms temperatures were quickly warming into the 80s, but dropped 10-15 degrees once the rain moved in. Once the storms passed temperatures were quick warm back into the upper 80s, but the heat index is really the number you need to pay attention to this afternoon as numbers have surpassed the 100 degree mark for most. A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for all of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois until late Saturday evening.

The evening will remain mostly dry, although an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Storms chances will increase once again during the overnight as another cluster of storms are forecast to develop across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Thunderstorms are already beginning to develop just north of Minneapolis and will continue their upscale growth through the evening. These storms are then expected to turn to the south, moving towards central and southern Wisconsin around Midnight. This line of storms should be weakening as they approach the Stateline, but some of the stronger storm cells could produce wind gusts over 50mph, as well as very heavy rainfall.

Northern Illinois remains under a marginal risk for strong/severe storms, with most of Wisconsin under a slight risk. How storms develop to the north will determine our overall risk for severe later later tonight/early Sunday morning. Winds will then shift around to the northwest during the afternoon Sunday with a little more comfortable air mass expected to develop during the afternoon and evening.