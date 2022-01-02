Snowfall totals from Saturday afternoon ranged between 3-6 inches across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with Rockford officially picking up 4.8 inches. Higher snow totals were recorded close to Lake Michigan thanks to a little more lake enhancement.

The snow remained fairly steady for much of the afternoon and early evening Saturday before tapering off a bit Saturday night. Flurries continued into Sunday morning with mostly clear skies that followed throughout the afternoon. High temperatures Sunday remained in the teens, to right around 20 degrees. Snow chances are on the lower end for the first full week of January, but a few flurries and light snow showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday as low pressure moves across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes.