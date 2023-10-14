Over two and a half inches of rain came down Friday breaking Rockford’s daily rainfall record for the 13th, which previously was 2.56 inches set back in 1960. Scattered rain showers will continue Saturday morning, tapering off during the afternoon.

Temperatures won’t warm much during the afternoon thanks a gusty wind and cloud cover. Temperatures are currently in the upper 40s and low 50s, and only expected to climb to the mid-50s later today.

Gusty northeast winds will continue throughout the afternoon, reaching 35 mph later today. Wind speeds will subside some Saturday night but continue around 25 mph Sunday afternoon.

Drier air slowly moves in tonight, but we hold on to the cloud cover. Overnight lows dip into the low 40s. The late October chill sticks around Sunday afternoon as temperatures remain in the mid-50s. We should see a little more sunshine and a little less wind Sunday afternoon. Skies will gradually clear out Sunday night with overnight lows dipping into the low 40s.