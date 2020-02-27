Scattered Flurries Possible through Wednesday Evening

A majority of Wednesday evening will remain dry, but a few scattered snow flurries can’t be ruled out as the pattern aloft remains a little unsettled. Light, to at times moderate, snow fell Tuesday evening southeast of Rockford and continued through Wednesday morning and early afternoon. A little further north and northwest, enough dry air was present to allow some of the cloud cover to break apart bringing a few peeks of sunshine during the afternoon.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the overnight with a little sunshine expected during the afternoon Thursday. As a few weak upper level disturbances, mini low pressure systems, move through the western Great Lakes during the day light flurries, or even a brief light snow shower or two, will be possible. No accumulation is expected. The chance for flurries will continue into Friday before drier air and high pressure move in for the weekend. This will allow temperatures to warm as southwest winds increase Saturday night into Sunday. Highs will climb from the mid 30s on Saturday, into the upper 40s by Sunday.