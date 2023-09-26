Storm Chances Persist:

A slow-moving low and a stalled boundary were the main drivers into Monday’s stormy end. While most storms remained below severe limits, one went on to produce a brief tornado near New Glarus and Belleville in northern Green County.

As for Tuesday’s forecast, same story, different day. With that cold core low swirling nearby, the opportunity for scattered storms continues as does the low potential for one or two of those storms to become severe. Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center put our areas south of the Stateline under a level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather. This is mainly for the round that is slated to develop during the afternoon and evening.

With high amounts of moisture in the atmosphere, heavy downpours remain a threat along with the risk for small hail. However, because of the added spin provided by this swirling area of low pressure, a brief funnel or tornado cannot be ruled out. The threat for strong to severe storms will lower significantly by sunset, but a few storms and heavy rainfall will remain possible overnight Tuesday and into the early stages of Wednesday. Highs will peak in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon, cooling into the upper 60s tomorrow.

No So Fall-Like:

Once this nuisance of a storm system moves out, ridging to the west will slowly take control. This will not only allow our rain chances to significantly drop, but it will also help filter in a seasonably mild air mass. One in which will bring our temperatures back up towards the 80° mark by the weekend. Typically, our average highs should be falling into the upper 60s by the time we reach the month of October. Nope. That won’t be the case this year.