Active Start to 2023:

Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin has been subjected to quite the weather pattern since the new year officially began.

Much of the region was placed under a dense fog advisory both Sunday and Monday, with a round of light showers passing through to kick off Tuesday. The big headline for the 4th day of 2023, cooler air and our next snow opportunity.

Sct’d Light Snow:

With this week’s dynamic storm system spiraling to our north and west, this places our region in the perfect spot to receive the moisture that resides on it’s backside. This will translate to not only another cloud-filled day, but also the potential for a few flurries and light snow showers.

Temperatures will be at there warmest during the early stages of the day, falling into the lower 30s by the time the PM commute commences. Expect today’s cloud cover and scattered snow chances to carry on overnight. With a light southwest wind in place, overnight lows will briefly fall into the upper 20s. More of the same can be expected for Thursday as the last of this storm system slides on through.

Accumulations between the two days will be minor, with most areas picking up between .5″-1″. While this doesn’t sound like all that much, it will still be enough for a few slick spots to form.

High pressure is then slated to briefly take control of our atmosphere Friday, resulting in less precipitation chances and more sunshine. Models then show another disturbance sliding to our south, which may result in a few snow showers overnight Saturday into mid-day Sunday.