Rainfall Check-Up:

The Stateline has seen quite the turn-around in the rainfall department since St. Patrick’s Day. So much so that the Chicago-Rockford International Airport has seen more rainfall in the last 3 weeks then we did during the previous 3 months. This miraculously lands us only .39″ below the yearly average. As far as this week’s long-lived unsettled pattern is concerned, we’re nearing the end of it as the pesky low-pressure system prepares it’s departure from the region.

Scattered Mix:

Thursday kicks off with a chance for sprinkles and even the potential for a passing flurry or two. But as temperatures warm into the lower 40s by mid-day, that will help changeover any precipitation across the area to all rain. With that being said, today will not be an all day wash-out as dry hours are promised. The combination of the cloud cover, rain chances, and the cooler air filtering into the region will limit highs to the low to mid 40s this afternoon.

As temperatures cool back down into the 30s overnight, this will bring back the chance for snowflakes to mix in. Scattered chances linger into Friday with highs in the lower 40s. Friday is when we see this coolest air with this upcoming cool-down move overhead as temps are expected to warm over the weekend.

Weekend Warm-Up:

As this pesky low-pressure system departs, a ridge of high pressure settles in over the weekend. This will allow the weather to turn quiet while also allowing a warmer air-mass to lift northward into the western Great Lakes. Highs will still be in the 40s on Saturday, but are expected climb to near 60 by Sunday afternoon. Both Saturday and Sunday feature a good amount of sunshine, with the chance for a few spotty showers Sunday night.