Morning Chances End:

While much of our Tuesday was spent under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures still managed to peak in the mid to upper 50s. In fact, Rockford’s high temperature of 57° marked the first time in April’s first five days in which highs reached seasonable levels.

But as expected, a plethora of moisture surging in ahead of a pair of cold fronts resulted in rain chances shortly after sunset, with rain lasting through much of the overnight hours. Thankfully, last night’s activity brought northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin a healthy dose of rainfall, with totals for most ranging between .25″ to .75″. Guidance shows the last of this morning’s rain chances moving out before sunrise, with skies clearing up some into mid-morning.

Showers Return:

The combination of this morning’s mixed sunshine and organized southwesterly wind should get us near seasonable once again this afternoon. However, if you have any late day plans, it would be a good idea to have an umbrella nearby. Moisture swinging around the surface low will result in yet another round of showers by mid-afternoon.

This time however, the activity won’t be as widespread as last night’s rainfall. Following the cold front that slides through this afternoon, a wind shift to the west will allow a cooler air-mass to filter in from the Upper Midwest. Temperatures are expected to tumble overnight, landing in the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. The colder start to the day will spell not only the forecast for Thursday, but also for our Friday.

Cooler End to the Week:

As we’ve been hinting at, the unsettled pattern is expected to continue into Thursday. While it won’t be close to being a washout, scattered showers will be possible for much of the day. Once temperatures are cold enough, the potential for a rain/snow mix moves in, especially as we head into the overnight hours. The coldest air moves overhead by Friday, leaving highs in the lower 40s. And with the slow-moving nature of this low-pressure system, any lingering activity will be in a mixed form until conditions quiet down overnight Friday.