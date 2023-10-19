October’s Rainfall:

Enough rain fell at the Rockford International Airport Wednesday to bring October’s total to 4″. Now, how does that compare to what we see on average?

I’ll put it this way, the normal rainfall for the first 18 days of the month is around 1.55″. Yeah, we’ve seen a great deal of rain, most of which if you remember fell in a 4 day span.

While conditions were quick to dry out overnight, the same low pressure system will be responsible for the chances that arise today.

Thursday’s Showers:

Aside from a spotty shower, Thursday morning remains dry under a mostly cloudy sky. It’s during the afternoon and evening hours were a scattered round of rain showers are expected to develop. In a similar fashion to Wednesday’s rainfall, today’s will be light and should wrap up before midnight. All in all, we may see only .10″-.20″. After reaching the upper 60s yesterday, highs will cool into the low 60s this afternoon.

Cooler Weekend Ahead:

Once the faucet is turned off, clouds will gradually clear Friday morning as high pressure briefly takes control. But despite Friday’s sunshine, temperatures will be limited to the low 60s thanks to the cool northwest wind that will be in place. Not too shabby in my opinion!

Another quick moving disturbance will pass to the northeast of the region Friday night into early Saturday, bringing a few light showers with it. Behind this disturbance, cooler air will spill into the Great Lakes, leaving highs in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.