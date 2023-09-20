The chance for rain will continue through the weekend as several low-pressure systems move through the Plains and Midwest. Skies will remain mostly dry, but dry, Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the low 60s. Patchy fog may occur through early Thursday morning.

Rain showers tied to an MCV – mesoscale convective vortex – near St. Louis, MO will continue to lift north through central Illinois and will eventually impact the Stateline Thursday afternoon and evening. A few scattered rain showers are possible area wide Thursday morning and afternoon, but rain should increase in coverage late afternoon and evening across north-central and northeast Illinois as the MCV moves further north.

Heavy downpours will once again be possible in locations that received heavy rainfall Wednesday morning which could lead to localized flooding for some as totals reach over one inch. Rain showers will begin to taper off through Friday afternoon and evening, but we may still see a few scattered showers during that time.

Skies will dry out some Saturday afternoon as temperatures warm back near 80 degrees. Rain returns late Saturday night and Sunday, then again Monday afternoon before drying out by the middle of next week.