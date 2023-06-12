Scattered rain showers have been moving through area Monday evening and will continue through the night. Rainfall totals so far haven’t been much, under a tenth of an inch, and are expected to remain light through the Tuesday morning.

The rain showers are the result of smaller upper-level low pressure systems spinning around a larger low over the Great Lakes. As each low passes through, it’ll bring with it a few showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Widely scattered rain showers are possible through the night with a steadier rain moving in around sunrise Tuesday. Once that passes it looks like the area will remain mostly dry, with only a slight chance for showers through the afternoon. The next upper-level low will move through the western Great Lakes but looks to remain focused across central and southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois. This is where the higher coverage for rain may end up during the afternoon and evening.

Skies will dry out Tuesday night with most of Wednesday remaining dry. A few late day showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible ahead of a cold front that’ll pass through Thursday afternoon.