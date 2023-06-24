While we are in desperate need of some rain across the Stateline, we could do without the severe weather. Unfortunately, tonight, one does not come without the other. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, and Lee Counties in Northern IL until 2AM tonight.

The line of storms we are watching is currently across Eastern Iowa. The cluster will inch closer to the area over the next few hours, reaching Western portions of the Stateline after 8/9PM. There is still a question as to how much energy the storms will maintain as the sun sets, but a few storms could remain strong well into the night. Instability in the atmosphere will lift a bit further aloft, causing storms to become more elevated as they move further East.

The elevated nature of the storms increases the possibility for both hail and damaging winds, but decreases the tornado threat a bit. Even so, 70 mph wind gusts and hail up to 2″ in diameter are possible threats tonight. Remain weather aware!