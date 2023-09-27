Scattered showers remain in the forecast through the evening and a few spotty showers overnight. We turn dry by the second half of Thursday as clouds and moisture levels decrease. Though temperatures will be near normal in the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday, we will warm back up by Friday. With all the moisture in the atmosphere lingering, we will have patchy fog, even some areas of dense fog the next few nights.

A strong ridge is building west of here and well above average temperatures are set to move in by the weekend. Saturday and Sunday we’ll see some sunshine with temperatures reaching the lower 80s across the majority of the area. Well above normal temperatures look to possibly even stick with us as we head into the first week or two of October before we could see seasonable weather return.

Temperatures will rebound by Friday afternoon as we climb into the mid 70s but still not as warm as what this weekend will bring. The lower 80s return Saturday and Sunday and this pattern will continue into the start of the work week. Fall-like weather will be nowhere to be found as we head into the first week of October.