Widespread rain sits south of the Stateline early Saturday morning, but this will continue to track northeast bringing us scattered showers and storms. We could see some thunderstorms across the area today, but nothing should be severe, just generalized thunderstorms. We hold those isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day and night. Temperatures will warm into the lower to mid 80s both days this weekend, right near normal. Saturday night temperatures remain in the mid 60s.

Air quality is not as bad as it was the last few days, but we still have values between 50-100 across the Stateline which falls in the “moderate” level. Some lighter levels of haze are expected to continue over the next few days which will make our skies look a bit hazy still.

Dew points are already in the mid to upper 60s across the Stateline making it feel muggy. We will see few points hover in the upper 60s even into the lower 70s in a few areas Saturday. The next few days will also be humid but once we reach Wednesday night that’s when dew points and temperatures drop off.

The start of the work week brings back warmer weather with temperatures in the upper 80s. Tuesday we will be near 90 for the Fourth of July. The above normal weather takes us through Wednesday until comfortable air moves in. By Thursday and Friday, we will only be near 80.