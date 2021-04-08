Scattered showers continue Friday; Soaking rain possible Saturday

The break in some of the rainfall Thursday afternoon didn’t last long as another round of steady, and at times moderate, rain came down during the late afternoon and evening. Those showers were all spiraling around a large area of low pressure currently moving into northwest Illinois. The last batch of the steady rain is now pulling further north into Wisconsin, but additional scattered showers will likely continue through the overnight. Temperatures have cooled off quite a bit following the five day stretch of 70 degree (plus) warmth we’ve felt; highs only reached the low 60s Thursday, but quickly dropped into the 50s once the rain moved in.

Showers will continue Friday, but shouldn’t be as persistent as Thursday as the upper level low pulls further north into Wisconsin. Temperatures will remain cool Friday, but still slightly above average, with highs in the low 60s.

A separate low pressure system will dive southeast into the Plains Friday afternoon, moving into central and southern Illinois Saturday. As it does, a surface low will lift up from Texas and Arkansas pulling quite a bit of moisture northward with it. This low will then strengthen as it moves into central Illinois Saturday, before moving into southwest Michigan Sunday morning.

A few showers are possible, moving up from the south, as early as Saturday morning but a steadier rain is likely Saturday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals could reach over one inch by Sunday morning for some. High temperatures on Saturday will warm into the low 60s.