Scattered showers continue into the first full week of October

Scattered showers and thunderstorms took place over the weekend, some with a few heavier downpours. In total Rockford picked up 1.2 inches of rain between Saturday and Sunday, the most rainfall since the beginning of August.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue Sunday evening, rotating around an upper low over the eastern Great Lakes. No severe weather is expected, but some of the heavier showers earlier Sunday were capable of producing a few funnel clouds. There was also a report of a tornado that touched down in a field in Iroquois County. This was due to being closer to the center of the rotating upper low. Shower coverage should decrease a bit Sunday evening once the sun sets, with only a few showers lingering into the overnight. We won’t really see much dry air move in through the night, despite the north breeze, and this could lead to some areas of patchy fog by Monday morning.

The pattern heading into the first full week of October will feature the opportunity for a few more rain showers, more so than what it has in the last few weeks. It won’t be drought busting rain, but enough to maybe help bring some of the year to date rain totals up.

As the upper low lingers across the Great Lakes Monday, scattered rain showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening. Again, heavier downpours would be our main concern. The upper level low will weaken a bit, phasing with another low over the Gulf. This second low will become the more dominant weather feature mid to late week. High pressure building to the north will hold our winds from the east Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping the cloud cover around for most of the afternoon.

While an isolated shower is possible Tuesday, it is looking to be a mostly dry afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain showers will then return late Wednesday and Thursday, with a few isolated thunderstorms, as the low to the south lifts back north. By Friday the upper level low should be moving out as winds turn more to the southwest, bringing temperatures into the low 80s for the upcoming weekend.