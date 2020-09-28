Scattered showers continue Monday evening

Scattered showers will continue through sunset Monday evening as a deep area of low pressure continues to rotate through the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast. Most of the showers have been brief, but heavy as they moved through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

While the shower activity may become a little less in coverage after sunset, another low pressure system currently moving out of Minnesota and into Iowa will rotate through eastern Iowa and western Illinois after Midnight. Breaks in the cloud cover will continue to grow but could fill back in as the second low nears later tonight. This could also bring with it a slight chance for an isolated shower or two for parts of northwest Illinois.

Where skies do clear a little overnight areas of patchy fog will be possible. Temperatures are expected to dip into the low 40s, but a few upper 30s will be possible in some of the outlying areas. We will see some sunshine early Tuesday but cloud cover is expected to build back in with widely scattered showers developing during the afternoon and evening.