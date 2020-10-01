Scattered showers continue Thursday evening

Scattered showers quickly developed Thursday afternoon as a cold front moved through the Stateline. Colder air moving in behind the cold front will keep the showers going through much of the evening, coming to an end around 9pm/10pm. Heavier downpours will be possible with some of the shower activity, and it’s possible that a little graupel or small hail could be mixed in. Skies will remain mostly cloudy but should begin to clear, turning partly cloudy, as high pressure moves in from the north.
Temperatures will drop back into the mid 30s for most with a few locations experiencing areas of frost by Friday morning. Despite the sunshine Friday afternoon temperatures will only warm into the low to mid 50s. The chance for rain will return for the weekend, Saturday evening into Sunday morning, as an area of low pressure moves through central Illinois.