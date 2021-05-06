Scattered Showers Early Thursday, Drying Out into Mother’s Day Weekend

Morning Showers:

High pressure was in control of our atmosphere yesterday, bringing plenty of sunshine for those that had plans to celebrate Cinco De Mayo. However, yesterday’s sunshine gave way to our next rain chances, which moved in shortly after midnight. If you plan on heading out the door early this morning, you’ll likely want your umbrella with you. So far, much of what we’ve seen this morning has been on the lighter side, with the heavier pockets of rain hugging the Illinois-Wisconsin border. Showers look to continue through the middle of the morning, with dry conditions moving in following the exit of this morning’s disturbance. Accumulations won’t be as high as the .65″ we received on Monday, but most spots should wind up with a 1/4″ or less.

Sneaky Cold Front:

As today’s disturbance slides away, a round of drier air will filter into the region, allowing clouds to slowly decrease throughout the afternoon. While this will help turn skies partly cloudy, high temperatures will end up slightly cooler than Wednesday, with a few struggling to make it out of the 50s. All remains quiet overnight, with temperatures hovering around the 40° by sunrise Friday morning. Friday kicks off with a sneaky cold front, which won’t have much to work with considering how dry the atmosphere will be as it slides on through. However, guidance suggests it will have enough oomph with it to produce an isolated shower or two. But that’s the only rain chance we’ll be tracking as we enter Mother’s Day. The rest of our Friday features a good amount of sunshine with highs in the low 60s.

Mother’s Day Weekend:

As for Mother’s Day weekend, the chances of us seeing rain is all dependent on our next system’s track. I say that because guidance the past few days have been coming in with a southward shift in the surface low’s track, resulting in a lower chance for the Stateline to see some rain. Much of Saturday remains dry under a mostly to partly sunny sky. As our weekend system dives into the Midwest late in the day, clouds cover will increase, turning skies mostly cloudy by Saturday night. The greatest potential for a few showers remains to be early Sunday morning, though the latest data continues to keep much of the action farther to the south. I will say, we’ll need to keep an eye on how models trend with the track over the next 24 hours. The slightest bump northward will bring a better chance for heavier precipitation across the area. Something to monitor.