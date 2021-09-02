Scattered showers expected for Friday; Little relief in ongoing drought conditions across the Stateline

The last two days have been relatively comfortable with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s. Cloud cover, however, was quick to move in during the afternoon Thursday as steady rain continues to fall across parts of the Plains and Midwest. Skies will remain rain-free Thursday night thanks to an abundance of dry air in place. While moisture increases a little more Friday morning, we should remain dry through late morning.

The chance for rain will increase during the late morning and afternoon, continuing through Friday evening. The rain, for the most part, should remain light with totals under a couple tenths of an inch by Saturday evening. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid and upper 70s both Friday and Saturday.

The incoming rain won’t do too much to help alleviate the ongoing drought for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The latest drought monitor continues to show moderate drought conditions across much of the region, expanding a little more down through the I-88 corridor, as well as into northwest Illinois.

The end of August also meant the end of Meteorological Summer, and overall it was a warm and dry one. Only 7.14 inches of precipitation came down during the three month period of June, July and August, which is 6.09 inches BELOW the seasonal normal. Rain, and even a few thunderstorms, return back to the forecast next week but the overall pattern tends to favor dry conditions through possibly mid-September.