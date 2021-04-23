Scattered Showers Friday Into Saturday, June-Like Feel Returns Early Next Week

Showery Friday:

Mother nature really put on a show for Earth Day huh? Overall, the average cloud cover at the Rockford International Airport came to 30%, which is the lowest observed in the last ten days. While you didn’t need to use the windshield wipers yesterday, that may not be the case traveling today.

Aside from areas of patchy drizzle, the rest of the morning hours look to remain fairly dry. A low pressure system drifting across the Upper Midwest Friday morning will help pull a little moisture into the area, resulting in a late-day round of scattered showers. These showers shouldn’t amount to much, but will become just enough of a nuisance to where you’ll need to briefly turn on your windshield wipers. Temperatures today won’t be as warm thanks to the cloud cover, with most spots topping out in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances extend into the overnight hours, lingering into early Saturday morning. Areas along and south of I-88 hold the greatest chance for more widespread shower activity through early Saturday.

Weekend Outlook:

The same area of low pressure that brings today’s light rain chances will help swing a cold front into the region during the afternoon Saturday. Along with this frontal boundary will be a chance for a few hit-or-miss showers, which guidance brings in between 2PM and 6PM. Otherwise, it doesn’t look like there’s anything else to be concern about as many dry hours are favored. We’ll continue ride the below-average train into the weekend with highs barely making it to the 60° mark Saturday afternoon. Once the front is through, clouds look to slowly thin out some as a drier but cooler air-mass filters in for the second half of the weekend. If you’re looking to enjoy some more sunshine, Sunday’s has you covered. It’ll just be slightly cooler thanks to Saturday’s cold front. Oh! And if you’re into these earlier sunrises like me, check this out. Sunday’s sunrise is scheduled to occur at 5:59PM. This will be the first sunrise of the year before 6AM, we won’t see another 6AM sunrise until August 12th! Woohoo!



June-Like Feel:

Following a somewhat chilly weekend, a ridge of high pressure aloft takes control, pushing the jet stream north of the region. This will allow a much warmer air-mass to filter in, making it feel more like mid-June on Tuesday rather than late April. In fact, the warm up gets underway on Monday, as southerly to southwesterly winds push temperatures into the low 70s. With overnight lows only dropping into the upper 50s, this will allow for an even warmer afternoon for Tuesday. With southwest winds continuing to rip, highs look to top out in the low 80s. If the high at the Rockford International Airport reached 81° on Tuesday, that would tie it for the warmest day of 2021. Plus, that’s almost double our high that was observed this past Tuesday.