Isolated showers will continue to move through the Stateline Monday afternoon. They become a bit more scattered this evening/Overnight into early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures made it into the mid to upper 50s Monday afternoon, a few degrees above normal. Winds will start to pick up overnight with gusts ranging from 20-25 mph. Tuesday, winds increase, as well as temperatures. Wind gusts outside of thunderstorms will be around 25-35 mph. Temperatures will rise into the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon; however, a few areas could reach the upper 60s/70-degree mark. Temperatures will really depend on warm front placement through the day tomorrow.

Severe weather is looking likely again for the Stateline Tuesday late afternoon into the early evening hours. Right now, the main time frame looks to be between 5-9pm. After that, the threat goes down a little bit. A second round with a few possible severe thunderstorms will be between about 5-7am Wednesday morning.

Much of the area was placed under an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5, of severe weather Tuesday. Areas west and south of Freeport, very similar to Friday, are under a moderate risk, level 4 out of 5. All modes of severe weather remain possible. Damaging winds are the biggest threat, but isolated tornados and hail are also possible again tomorrow.

NOW is the time to get ready. Adjust plans if need be ahead of Tuesday, have several ways to get alerts, go over your plan, and secure loose objects outdoors. The day of, make sure to pay close attention to the forecast, heed warnings and immediately move to your safe place, protect your head, and do not come out until you hear the all clear for your area.

After Tuesday things will finally quiet down and some sunshine will return. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday initially looked cooler, but we will likely remain in the lower 50s, a bit below normal. By Friday we are back into the mid 50s, Saturday the mid 60s, and the upper 60s return for Easter Sunday.