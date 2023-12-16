Scattered showers will take us through much of the day today. Behind the low pressure west of here we will see a few isolated to scattered showers tonight after the break this evening. Behind the secondary low Sunday night into Monday morning, we could see light snowflakes. Accumulations will mainly be northward.

We will see a few pockets of heavy rain this afternoon and evening which will reduce visibility at times. You’ll want the rain gear handy and to allow maybe a few extra minutes. Temperatures are very mild already early Saturday morning in the upper 30s/lower 40s. We will warm a few more degrees but overall temperatures are going to hold steady today in the lower 40s.

Sunday will still be warm in the lower to mid 40s before we see much cooler air get pulled in from the north behind a pair of two cold fronts. Monday highs will likely only reach 30 and it’s very possible most of the area only sees the mid to upper 20s that day. By Tuesday we will already be on the upward trend. Despite a few cooler days ahead, our temperature pattern stays above normal, and we look to warm even further into Christmas Weekend.