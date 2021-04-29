Scattered Showers/Thunderstorms Through This Evening

Radar at 5:21 PM CDT

Another beautiful day is coming to a close across the state line. Temperatures managed to get into the mid 70s this afternoon as clouds from this morning moved out, allowing the sun to warm us nicely.

As the evening continues, a cold front will push through the area bringing with it some isolated convection. The atmosphere has managed to destabilize itself just enough to allow for some isolated rumbles of thunder. Lapse rates (the cooling of the atmosphere as you increase in altitude) are just steep enough to allow for potentially some isolated gusty winds to 50 MPH and isolated hail to the size of peas will remain possible through roughly 7 PM.

Severe weather is not expected.

WTVO Weather Intern Patrick Murray