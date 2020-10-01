Scattered showers Thursday come with late October chill

Gusty Northwest winds followed a cold front Wednesday afternoon that brought a few widely scattered showers throughout the day. Despite the cold front passing, temperatures still managed to warm into the low to mid 60s. While skies are clearing out a bit Wednesday evening, cloud cover further upstream is expected to move in during the overnight as another upper level disturbance and cold front move in from the north and northwest.

Cold air filtering in behind the cold front Thursday will leave highs in the mid and upper 50s during the afternoon. But an even colder air mass will settle in from the north in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. This means temperatures at just 5,000ft will fall at or below freezing (32 degrees), with below freezing temperatures found further up. The quick change in the temperature from the surface to the middle part of the atmosphere will lead to quickly rising air. This quick upward motion of the air combined with the sun will lead to a slight increase in instability during the afternoon.

Scattered showers will likely develop after Noon, lasting into the evening. Rainfall amounts won’t be much but a brief, heavy downpours will be possible for some. Along with the heavier downpours, an isolated rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out. Most of the shower activity should be ending Thursday evening as high pressure moves in from the North Thursday night and early Friday morning. If clouds clear out enough, areas of frost will be possible for the Stateline Friday morning as temperatures fall into the mid 30s.