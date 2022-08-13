The good news is that the severe weather threat passed without even a glimpse of a strong storm. Despite the sunshine we saw earlier Saturday afternoon, there was simply too much warm air just above the surface for any storms to rise through it. This is what we can an atmospheric cap, and it was just too much for anything more than scattered showers to develop. Now that the sun has set, we should only see a few scattered showers, with the cold front now passing through. We also could see some patchy fog, with plenty of humidity remaining locked in place.

Scattered to isolated showers remain possible through the early overnight hours, but continue to diminish in coverage the later into the evening we get.

Tomorrow, we still hold onto plenty of cloud cover, and even a few sprinkles are possible. We will remain a bit cooler, with temperatures only reaching the mid-70s. The humidity remains a bit higher as well, so it might feel a bit cool and damp.

We look to quiet down for this upcoming week, but we also remain quite cool, with a pattern setting up to the West that keeps us under a cooler air mass throughout the week.

But, a return at least closer to normal is not far off. The Climate Prediction Center 6-10 Day Outlook is even slightly favoring a return to above normal temperatures across the Stateline between the 19th and 23rd of this month.

We remain quiet, with only a few small chances for rain in this upcoming week. We eventually look to inch warmer toward the end of the week.