Temperatures are continuing to fall into the mid to upper 30s in places like Rockford and north/northwestward early Tuesday morning. Where temperatures are in the mid 30s some of the rain is mixing in with snowflakes. Snowflakes and heavier pockets of rain could quickly reduce visibility out there so make sure to allow for extra time.

It will stay well below normal today with temperatures only reaching near the 50-degree mark Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be a little bit of a factor with gusts around 15-20 mph Tuesday afternoon. Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will fall tonight into the upper 20s, be ready for a chilly night and start tomorrow morning. Winds calm down, skies clear and as temperatures fall widespread frost is likely across the Stateline.

Although temperatures are cool early Tuesday morning, they will be even cooler tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Watch for Stateline counties in northern Illinois. That will be go in effect late tonight into early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will stay cool Wednesday only in the mid 50s but by Thursday and Friday we will see warmer temperatures near normal or a few degrees above it in the mid 60s. Our next chance of precipitation will be late in the work week as we head into next weekend. We will see temperatures fall once again by the weekend. Saturday temperatures will be in the mid 50s, Sunday 50 degrees, and then possibly even as low as the upper 40s by next Monday.