Scattered Showers Wednesday, First 90° Day Could be in the Works

Tuesday’s Rainfall:

It sure was nice to finally see some rain make it’s way into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin yesterday. Many of you I know welcomed the rain with open arms, considering how dry we’ve been since the beginning of meteorological spring. A look at yesterday’s totals show that a few spots, including Monroe, Sterling, and Freeport, received over .5″. As for today, I wouldn’t necessarily put the rain gear away, as the moisture-rich atmosphere we have in place could lead to another round of scattered showers.

Shower Chances Continue:

The biggest difference with today’s rain chances is that they’ll be widely scattered in nature, especially during the first half of the day. That’s why it would be a good idea to keep your umbrella with you throughout the day just to be on the safe side. With that being said, today does feature more rain-free hours than Tuesday. But thanks to a plethora of moisture and warmer afternoon temps, there is the possibility for another round of widely-scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm or two to develop later today. The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep the entire region under a “general” thunderstorm risk, meaning severe weather is highly unlikely. By the time you’re ready to head home, guidance shows mainly dry conditions sliding in with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

Turning Up the Heat:

As I tell everyone, If you don’t like the current forecast, just wait 5 minutes or wait a week in this case. In classic Midwest fashion, the Stateline went from being under a Frost Advisory last Wednesday to feeling more like summer this time around. Guidance continues to show a strong dome of high pressure stalling over the eastern U.S, leaving us in the perfect spot for a summer-like air-mass to filter in. As this warm and humid air-mass spreads across the Midwest, temperatures locally will quickly jump from the upper 70s today to the low 80s tomorrow, then to the upper 80s on Friday. If I had to choose, either Saturday or Sunday could wind up being the first 90° of the year and the first 90° day since August 28th of last year. While it’s been some time since you’ve used them, prepare to turn on those air-conditioners.