Scattered Showers Wednesday & Thursday, Highs closer to Average

Near-Record Warmth:

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon came very close to our record high of 88° which has stood since 1915. Although we fell short of the record high by two degrees, Rockford’s high of 86° now stands as the warmest day of the year. However, thanks to a frontal boundary sliding through early Wednesday morning, temperatures for the rest of the work week will end up being closer to late-April standards.

Cooling Down A Bit:

The same frontal boundary that brought a little taste of summer to kick off the work week has begun it’s southward journey. What this means is as it slides to our south, cooler air that’s been trapped to our north will begin to spill southward into the area. We’re already feeling the effects of that frontal boundary, as much of the region is waking up to a much cooler start with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. The cooler start is a sign for this to come as high temperatures today only look to top out in the mid to upper 60s, a good 20° to 25° cooler than Tuesday afternoon. A majority of our Wednesday looks remain generally dry, under a mostly cloudy sky. However, the potential for a few late-day sprinkles and showers is present, with much of the activity remaining south of I-88.

Thursday’s Rain Chances:

Ahead of a secondary boundary, a more organized round of scattered showers, along with the possibility for a few isolated thunderstorms, arrives after midnight tonight. Severe weather is very unlikely, as the threat is more focused to the south along the frontal boundary. Conditions look to quiet down after mid-day, with clouds breaking up by Thursday afternoon. The actual cold front looks to slide through the region late in the afternoon, bringing along a few hit-or-miss showers for the ride. But this cold frontal passage will mark the beginning of a dry stretch of weather that looks lingers well into the weekend.