Low pressure has been very slow to exit the Great Lakes these last few days, leaving scattered rain and snow showers across much of the region. Friday morning featured a mixture of rain and snow, turning to mostly all snow for some a little after sunrise. While there was a break in some of the precipitation Friday afternoon, scattered snow showers have developed again as a wave of energy rotates south from Wisconsin.

The snow showers have become more widespread, dropping visibility down to a few miles under some of the steadier snow bands. Very minor accumulations are possible, but would be confined to mostly grassy and elevated surfaces through the late evening.

Cloud cover will stick around for most of Friday night, gradually decreasing during the day Saturday. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s and low 30s overnight, rising to only the mid/upper 40s Saturday afternoon.