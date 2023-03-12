The majority of the area saw 1-3″ of snowfall overnight. RFD reported 3.3″ as of 7:00am March 12th. This pushes our total for March up to 10.7″ already. Normally we only see 4.9″ the entire month of March and we have already doubled that! Snow showers are still widespread along I-39 and eastward and reducing visibility down to 1.5 miles in Rockford, 4 in DeKalb, and down to half a mile in Sterling.

According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there are still partially covered roads/slippery areas early Sunday morning as of 6am. IDOT is reporting that in Whiteside and McHenry Counties in northern Illinois there are not that many slick spots compared to other counties. Be sure to travel with caution and allow for plenty of extra stopping distance.

Temperatures are similar to this time yesterday. We still have a little bit of a chill out there. Scattered snow showers continue through today, an additional accumulation around 1/2″ can be expected. Isolated snow showers will further continue Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s again under cloudy skies Sunday. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid 20s.

Monday we will be a lot cooler than normal, near the 30-degree mark. Monday night temperatures really fall, to only around 15 degrees. Our next chance of precipitation will come towards the end of the work week.