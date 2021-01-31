Scattered snow showers continue to fall as steady snow begins to wind down

8:00am Update: Winter Storm Warnings are still in place for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, lasting through Sunday afternoon and evening, even though the steady and moderate snow from Saturday night is winding down.

Impacts from the snow on the roads due to blowing and drifting will still be felt throughout the morning, extending into the afternoon as winds gust in from the North and Northeast around 25-30 mph. This will cause blowing snow on east/west roads but also north/south roads, especially in the open and rural areas. Even though the moderate snow is coming to an end, visibility is still a little bit of an issue in some places but should continue to improve throughout the day. Road conditions across the area are not ideal, however, plows have been out through much of the night. This means more of the well-traveled roads will be in better shape than county, township and country roads. Due to drifting snow, some of those roads may be impassable until they are plowed. As of 8am Sunday morning, IDOT is reporting most roads across northern Illinois as either mostly or all snow/ice covered.

The scattered snow showers will likely persist through early afternoon for most, although could hang on a little longer south and east of Rockford as low pressure continues to pull further away from the Great Lakes. Additional snowfall through the day will likely add up to another inch, on top of the 4-8 inches many have experienced so far. Two inches of snow may occur a little further to the east of Rockford – for DeKalb, eastern Boone and McHenry counties due to some lake enhancement pushing further inland.

Here are a few of the snow reports we’ve received so far this morning: DeKalb (DeKalb County): 8.3″, Cortland (DeKalb County): 7.4″, Beloit (Rock County): 7.3″, Roscoe (Winnebago County): 6.0″, Rockford (Winnebago County): 6.0″, McConnell (Stephenson County): 5.0″.