Scattered Snow Showers Continue Tuesday Evening

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers will continue to fly across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin through the rest of the evening, although we should be seeing a little less in overall coverage after sunset. The biggest threat with any snow squall that moves through will be reduced visibility. Temperatures on Tuesday struggled to make it out of the 30s area wide, with Rockford only reaching a chilly 40 degrees!

Skies will turn partly cloudy during the early overnight, but clouds are likely to increase as another upper level disturbance skirts to the south bu Wednesday morning. Light to moderate snow is possible with this system from southern Iowa, west-central and central Illinois, adding up to perhaps an inch or two by morning. It’s possible our southern counties – Whiteside, Lee and DeKalb – may see some light snow or flurries during the overnight but no accumulation is expected.

The unsettled pattern will continue Wednesday as scattered snow showers, mixed in with some rain, will be possible once again Wednesday afternoon. Highs Wednesday are set to only warm into the low 40s.