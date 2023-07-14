Same Story, Different Day:

In a similar fashion to Thursday, today will be a day to keep an close eye on the radar. Not only this morning, but also as we approach the evening.

Another impulse sliding in from the northwest will help drive the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Adding more fuel to the storm potential will be the mixed sunshine and the rise in humidity levels.

Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center put almost the entire area under a level 1 Marginal Risk. Any thunderstorm that does become severe will be capable of producing strong winds and hail. With an organized southwest breeze in place, highs will peak in the mid to upper 80s. However, it will feel more like the low 90s thanks to the rise in humidity levels.

Weekend Cold Fronts:

Low pressure sliding into central Illinois will help carry rain chances into the early stages of Saturday, mainly for areas south of I-88. From there, conditions dry out a bit, with skies turning partly cloudy by lunchtime. Forecast models do show a few isolated showers and thunderstorms developing late in the afternoon. High temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s.

A secondary cold front from the northwest will set it’s eyes on the Stateline Sunday morning. Behind the front, a cooler and less humid air-mass settles in. This will bring highs down into the low 80s for Sunday, with highs struggling to make it out of the 70s Monday.

Overnight lows also take a trip southward, landing in the upper 50s and low 60s. By the middle of next week, the ridge over the southwest U.S will build back up, bringing us another active stretch of weather. Chances arrive late Tuesday, and carry on into Wednesday and Thursday!